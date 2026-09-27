Fatal police shooting in Gordon Town, St Andrew

A 29-year-old man who allegedly engaged the police in a gun battle in the community of Enfield in Gordon Town, St Andrew, was on Saturday fatally shot, and an illegal firearm was seized.

Dead is Davian White, otherwise called ‘Popsy’, unemployed, of Kintyre, Kingston 6.

The police report that about 2:50 a.m., police personnel from Special Operations conducted an operation in the community.

It is further reported that the team entered a premises and went to the second floor of the dwelling, where they came under heavy gunfire.

The police took evasive action and returned fire, during which a man then moved into a lower section of the house and fired once more at the team, according to the police.

The police say he was shot and fell to the ground with a gun.

They say the weapon was a Glock 47 pistol affixed with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.

The injured man was assisted to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

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