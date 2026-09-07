Herbert Morrison Technical reopens to smooth start despite ongoing post-Melissa repairs

Herbert Morrison Technical High School in Montego Bay, St James, has had a smooth start to the September 2026 school term despite ongoing restoration work to repair lingering damage from Hurricane Melissa.

Newly installed Principal Lavern Stewart said that while about 18 classroom spaces at the institution are still undergoing repairs, school operations got off to a good start this morning.

“We were here up until about 8:00 last night (Sunday, September 6), making sure that everything was ready, and I think we are in a comfortable space this morning. We are anticipating that all our students will come out, plus we had our orientations last week, and we are ready,” Stewart said.

However, she acknowledged that the school is still operating with limited space as restoration work continues.

“We are still a bit strapped because we are still not able to use all our spaces, based on the fact that it is still an active workspace for restoration work. But we have enough space to facilitate our students, not as comfortable as we would want, but enough for us to have school,” Stewart added.

Herbert Morrison Technical High was among several schools in western Jamaica that suffered significant infrastructural damage from the impact of Category Five Hurricane Melissa on October 28, 2025.

In addition to the 18 classroom spaces being renovated, the school's canteen and tuck shop remain out of service.

Despite the ongoing work, Education Minister Dr Dana Morris-Dixon had previously announced that all schools in western Jamaica were expected to reopen for the start of the new school term this morning.

The announcement came amid concerns from some school administrators that their institutions, which were damaged during the hurricane, would not be fully restored in time for the resumption of classes.

At Herbert Morrison, however, school officials have adjusted operations to accommodate students while restoration work continues.

- Christopher Thomas

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