JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation summer programmes impact nearly 1,000 youths

As schools closed for the summer, hundreds of young Jamaicans across the island remained engaged in literacy, leadership, environmental education and personal-development programmes through a series of community-based camps and learning initiatives supported by the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation. Approximately 974 youths benefited from the foundation’s investment of more than J$1 million in seven programmes this year.

The initiatives provided opportunities for children and young people to strengthen academic skills, build confidence, develop new interests and cultivate important life skills during the summer break. Beneficiaries included struggling readers, children with communication challenges, youths from underserved communities and young people seeking educational and personal-development opportunities.

Among the programmes supported was the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica Students’ Union’s Teach the Youth Summer Programme, which engaged approximately 600 students across six communities through educational, developmental and recreational activities. Participants benefited from instruction in mathematics, English language, financial literacy, emotional intelligence and conflict resolution, among other areas.

The foundation also partnered with Winsome Wishes for KIDS (WWKIDS), whose Summer Fun Reading Literacy Boost Camp supported students reading below grade level across five schools in Clarendon. The programme combined literacy intervention, digital learning tools, storytelling and financial-literacy activities designed to improve reading proficiency while building confidence and a love for learning.

Additional support was provided to Camp Hello!, which serves children with complex communication needs; the Port Royal Marine Laboratory’s summer programme, which exposes youths to environmental education and marine conservation; Kingston YMCA’s annual summer camp and leadership-development programme; Justice For Peace International’s literacy intervention initiative; and SEYA Camp, which offers young people opportunities for personal growth, mentorship and wholesome engagement.

Kim Mair, chief executive officer of the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, said the partnerships reflected the foundation’s commitment to helping young people access opportunities that support their growth and development.

“Every child deserves the chance to learn, grow and discover their potential, regardless of their circumstances. Summer programmes such as these play an important role in providing safe, encouraging environments where young people can strengthen their skills, explore new interests and build confidence in themselves.”

Mair added: “What makes these initiatives especially meaningful is their diversity. Some focus on literacy, others on communication development, leadership, environmental awareness or personal growth, but all share a common goal of helping young people thrive. We are proud to partner with organisations that continue to make a positive difference in communities across Jamaica.”

The foundation’s annual support of summer camps forms part of its broader mission to foster transformational development by creating opportunities for individuals and communities to flourish. Through strategic partnerships with fommunity organisations, educational institutions and youth-focused groups, the Foundation continues to invest in programmes that equip young people with the skills, knowledge and mindset needed to succeed.