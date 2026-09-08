JP Farms extends education support to Coleraine Pines students

JP Farms has expanded its longstanding educational support programme beyond the children of its employees, awarding grants to three students from the neighbouring Coleraine Pines community as they prepare to begin their secondary-school journey.

The inaugural Coleraine Pines Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Grant Presentation was held on August 27, with the initiative marking a further extension of the company’s relationship with the community closest to its operations.

For years, JP Farms has supported the educational development of its employees’ children through an educational grant programme. This year, however, the company broadened the initiative for the first time to include students from Coleraine Pines, a neighbouring community with which it has maintained a longstanding relationship, including through the provision of residential support.

The expansion, JP Farms said, reflects its commitment to investing not only in its employees and their families, but also in the development of surrounding communities.

Three students were selected as the inaugural PEP Grant recipients: Deshawn Davis, formerly of New Orange Hill Infant and Primary School, who will attend Annotto Bay High School; Duvere Dawson, formerly of Highgate Primary School, who will attend St Mary Technical High School; and Ayanna Damallie, formerly of St Cyprians Preparatory School, who will attend Marymount High School.

In addition to the educational grant, the students received school supplies and other items to assist them as they transition to secondary school.

JP Farms said the initiative was intended as a small but meaningful contribution towards helping young students begin the next stage of their education.

The wider purpose of the programme, however, is to demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to communities closest to its operations and to invest in the aspirations and potential of young people.

The company said the initiative is guided by its belief that “when our community grows, we grow with it”, recognising that even a small contribution can become part of something much greater.

Drawing on the Jamaican saying, “Every mickle mek a muckle,” JP Farms said it intends to continue supporting the growth and development of neighbouring communities, one student and one opportunity at a time.