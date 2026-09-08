STETHS built to bounce back

To reopen after the devastation to its infrastructure almost a year ago as a result of Hurricane Melissa is a tale that reflects the adopted theme of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS).

“We’re never beaten until the end of the game,” says principal Keith Wellington.

The school sports teams’ tagline is also a mark of resilience that reflects the very character of the institution, he says, and one that has increasingly been embraced over the years by the various stakeholders.

“Whatever the adversity, it brings out the best in us,” he calmly asserts, reaffirming that STETHS cannot be counted out, notwithstanding the challenges.

The Government, United Way, the Usain Bolt Foundation and past students, among others, contributed greatly to the recovery effort, as the damage was significant, he said, with the school losing the entire grade seven and grade 11 blocks and suffering extensive damage to other classrooms.

Below the grade 11 block, water seeped through the grade 10 facility. Labs and workshops were also seriously affected, among them the welding shop, auto shop, technical drawing department, greenhouse, perimeter walls and fencing, teachers’ cottages and dormitories.

All parties worked assiduously, he said, and 49 of the school’s 50 classrooms will be ready for reopening.

“A lot of work was done, and we got started a month after the hurricane, with a number of past students and other stakeholders answering the call,” he explained.

The school’s rebound was marked first by daily classes for grade 11 and sixth-form students preparing for exams, with grades seven and 10 returning to full attendance by May and June.

There was a particular approach to rallying the return of students, said Wellington, principal since 2008. The school could not be divorced from the community, he said, with many families suffering the crippling effects of the hurricane, including the families of a number of students.

“We took the view, and the decision, that caring for the needs of students was critical,” said Wellington.

“Through, primarily, the Student and Welfare Committee, we reached out to quite a number of students in St Elizabeth and Westmoreland. Family households were assisted through grants. Psychosocial care also had to be provided, for it was important for students to believe that by being at school they would be better off.

“We also decided that the grade 11 and sixth-form students would still do the full CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) and CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination) and not just the multiple-choice sections, despite the disruptions caused by the hurricane. It kept the entire school in focus.”

Centred on academic pursuits and rounded development through extracurricular activities, the school endeavours to continue striking that balance even in difficult times, he said.

He is therefore quite pleased that 10 footballers and seven track and field athletes have received overseas scholarships, while five cricketers have received local scholarships to The Mico University College.

“At STETHS, students continue to have equal opportunity to excel,” he said.

“The rebounding, that’s the rebuilding, will also see a specially designated class for mathematics to improve curriculum delivery as the school surges ahead to improve outcomes with the temperament and tenacity of its recovery.

“The more successful people find opportunity in adversity.”