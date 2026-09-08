Two primary schools merged, 3 closed

The Government is exploring closing and merging more schools across Jamaica as a means of maximising resources and infrastructure, Education Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon has indicated.

“We have to look at it holistically across the country. There are many schools where we have low populations, and many communities where there are less students than the school can accommodate,” she told The Gleaner at the merger ceremony of St Catherine-based high schools Hydel and Cumberland.

“I’ve actually had several MPs (members of parliament) say to me, ‘There are too many schools in my constituency.’ And so, we’re going to work very systematically, parish by parish, making sure that you are not closing schools that are integral and where there’s not good transport. That’s key,” she added.

Morris Dixon said at least five primary schools have been consolidated going into the new academic year. These schools were severely damaged during the passage of the Category 5 Hurricane Melissa last October.

She noted that Giddy Hall Primary in St Elizabeth was merged with Middle Quarters Primary in the parish. While Clydesdale Primary in St Ann, and Cairn Curran Primary and Chantilly Primary schools in Westmoreland have all closed, with the students moving to other institutions nearby.

A critical element of closures and consolidations is ensuring that teachers are not displaced, Morris Dixon said. She noted that “the teachers move with the students, or they’re deployed at at least the same level or higher across the system”.

“We’re using different methods in terms of deploying the principals. Some of them are in the NEI (National Education Inspectorate), some of them are being used to help in terms of the pedagogy and training of teachers,” she said.

Stressing that the school closures and consolidations is not “draconian”, the minister said extensive consultative processes occur before a final decision is made.

“We work with the teachers, and I think at any time we’re doing any kind of consolidation work ... the ministry does a meeting with the school community,” she said. “When you’re trying to close a school or consolidate schools, there’s a lot of emotion involved, and that’s why the community is important.”

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) has expressed concern that it is being left out of the consultation process.

The association’s president, La Sonja Harrison, told The Gleaner on Sunday that the JTA is not against the Government’s decision to close schools for legitimate reasons, but said there is a “lack of professional courtesy that is offered to us as educators” in the process.

“We’re asking: Where in that process will be the union that represents the members who serve in these schools? Where in that process will a conversation will be held so we can even offer our own advice and perspective on the situation at hand?” she asked.

Morris Dixon said the education ministry will be meeting with the JTA next week and this matter will be on the agenda.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com