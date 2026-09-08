Educators encouraged to expose students to more STEM-based learning

As the 2026/2027 academic year gets under way, educators are being encouraged to expose students to more science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-based learning, regardless of their career aspirations.

In a recent interview with JIS News, Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr Charah Watson, said this is critical, as STEM education allows students to develop critical-thinking, problem-solving and inquiry skills that are valuable across every profession.

“Science and technology is a very inclusive field. It’s a field that is cross-cutting and affects every aspect of our life. You find science and technology in every industry, in every field, and requires full participation from everyone,” she said.

Dr Watson emphasised that STEM education is not only relevant for students pursuing careers in science or engineering, adding that the skills developed through STEM learning can strengthen performance in fields such as business and accounting.

“If you have students who are good with numbers and they like business and they like accounting, you don’t shy them away from participating in STEM-based learning. It doesn’t mean that they can’t be a part of the science club, because the way of inquiry, the way of investigation, the way of thinking is one that will enhance their overall learning outcomes and experience that can be applied to any field,” she explained.

The executive director further noted that students should be exposed to STEM-based learning from early childhood through secondary school to build curiosity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“We have to start very early, and we have to pour into our students,” Dr Watson said.

The call forms part of the SRC’s wider strategy to strengthen STEM education nationally through initiatives, including its Summer Attachment Programme for teachers, School Science Clubs, the STEM Ambassador Programme and the Young Inventor Innovator Competition.

Dr Watson also highlighted collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister's Science Division, the National Commission on Science and Technology, the Early Childhood Commission and the Ministry of Education in advancing science education across Jamaica.

- JIS

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