Engineer’s death could impact MoBay Bypass completion deadline

WESTERN BUREAU:

One week after the tragic death of engineer Clifton James, who was killed on the new Montego Bay Bypass Road, Works Minister Robert Morgan says the public will be notified whether the project, which is now on pause, will meet its end-of-September deadline.

Speaking with journalists during a tour of the bypass and other roads falling under the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) Programme, Morgan said the bypass project, which is being managed by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), was paused following James’ death on September 3.

“The incident may or may not affect the push for the opening of the bypass. We are very advanced with the perimeter road, although there are still the drains and barriers that need to be put on. But we are pretty much 90 per cent there, and the rest of what needs to be done is not really heavy infrastructure work, it is merely peripheral works,” he said.

“There is still some work taking place, but a lot of the work has been paused as CHEC reviews its safety procedures, and they are supposed to report back to the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC) as to what those safety procedures are and how they are going to improve safety,” said Morgan.

“We are hoping that this incident does not impact the opening of the bypass, but if it does impact it, we will definitely come forward to the public,” he added.

James, who was attached to SJE Consultants Limited, was reportedly measuring an area of the bypass site near Granville, St James, about 10 a.m. on September 3 when he was killed.

It is understood that, before his death, James worked with the National Works Agency (NWA) for more than 20 years before joining SJE Consultants in 2024. In addition to the Montego Bay Bypass, he had worked on the South Coast Highway Improvement Project.

Morgan noted that safety procedures are expected to be reviewed at every worksite that falls under the NWA’s portfolio, with CHEC also required to review its worksite safety policies and submit a report.

“I have instructed the NWA to review the safety procedures on every single site, whether it be a SPARK site or a patching site, to ensure we do not have any more incidents. We cannot afford to lose anyone, no matter how important our infrastructure projects are,” he said.

In the meantime, NROCC Managing Director Stephen Edwards said the Montego Bay Bypass, which forms part of the larger Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project, will be thoroughly inspected and any lingering issues catalogued once the work is completed.

“The Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project has a number of sub-components, including the Montego Bay Bypass, the Long Hill Bypass, and upgrades to Barnett Street and Westgreen. Overall, the project is approximately 87 per cent complete, and the Montego Bay Bypass is approximately 90 per cent complete,” said Edwards.

“We are reaching the final stages for the Montego Bay Bypass, and we are still aiming for the end of September to finish it. Closer to the date, we will have an inspection and, after the road is finished, we will have a walkthrough and a checklist to make sure we document all the defects, plus the road will have to be gazetted,” he added.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com