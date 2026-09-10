St Mary tertiary-level students awarded education grants

Sixty students attending tertiary institutions received grants totalling approximately $5 million during a ceremony hosted by Member of Parliament for St Mary South Eastern, Christopher Brown, to support their educational pursuits.

The grants were presented to first-, second-, third- and fourth-year students enrolled at various universities across the island. The recipients previously attended secondary schools in St Mary and are the children of parents actively involved in farming and skilled professions.

“So, these are students who have derived from humble beginnings. Whose parents have seen it fit to invest in their education, despite the financial challenges facing them,” Brown said following the handover last Thursday.

He added: “This is my second round of donations towards students, having assisted students at the kindergarten, primary, and high-school level some weeks ago with back-to-school items. I am well aware of the need to secure a well-rounded education and that is why I am honouring a commitment I gave earlier, that, when I become your MP, one of my premier focus will be on education.”

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Andrea Hill, spoke about the financial challenges facing her family, particularly following the damage caused by hurricanes Beryl and Melissa.

“My home was damaged in 2024 and also last year, by both hurricanes. We were literally scraping the bottom of the barrel but, thanks to this grant, I am able to breathe a sigh of relief,” she said.

“It only goes to show that someone out there still cares about us and wants to ensure that we realise our educational ambitions. Today, I am rather thankful for this gesture and I am hoping that other persons, groups, and organisations will see it necessary to provide assistance to those that are in need,” she concluded.

Brown said that, through last Thursday’s handover, he was honouring his commitment to focus on education and that, going forward, he would make contributions on an annual basis.

“Education is the only vehicle that can alleviate poverty and set you on the path of economic and financial success. I urge you to strive for excellence, as your current situation should not determine your future. When you would have completed your educational journey, always remember to give back to your community and to assist other students in their quest for education,” he said.

This year’s distribution of back-to-school items to kindergarten, primary and high-school students, coupled with grants for tertiary students, amounts to approximately $12 million. Brown said he hopes additional support will be provided by corporate Jamaica and other donors in the future.