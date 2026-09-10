Councillor calls for increase in PATH grants for schoolchildren

A call has been made for the Government to increase the financial assistance provided to schoolchildren who are beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Waterford Municipal Division Councillor Dr Fenley Douglas made the call on Thursday at the monthly general meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, arguing that the current sums provided to students for meals are inadequate.

“Students who are in the lower school and given $180 for a meal while the other set is given $200 and $230 for those in high school, this is simply not enough and must change,” Dr Douglas said.

He pointed out that some primary schools have canteens where the cheapest lunch costs $500, which he said demonstrates that the PATH allocation is “woefully inadequate”.

Dr Douglas is calling on the ministry responsible for the programme to review the allocations and increase the amounts being paid to beneficiaries.

He warned that failure to ensure proper nutrition for children during their formative years could have serious consequences.

“It is a proven fact that children learn better when they are properly fed and what they are getting can't even buy a patty, so the current situation is a recipe for disaster,” Dr Douglas said.

He also cited the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on food, transportation, healthcare and economies worldwide.

Dr Douglas said Jamaica was not exempt from these challenges and argued that, amid discussions about the country’s other pressing problems, ensuring that children are properly nourished must remain a priority.

“While we talk about other problems, proper nutrition of the children must be a priority,” he said.

- Rasbert Turner

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