JTA president challenges Holness to act on overheating classrooms

Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) President LaSonja Harrison has challenged Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness to draw from his personal experiences of overheating classrooms to ensure the Government swiftly addresses worsening school conditions.

Temperatures reached scorching levels this summer and, when schools reopened, students were again forced into hot classrooms and temporary structures made necessary by the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Speaking earlier this week at the launch of the Jamaica Reconstruction and Resilience Oversight Committee, Holness recalled his days of hot classrooms and noted that the situation remains the same for some students, making a classroom under trees “closer to nature”.

The prime minister has faced criticism for the remarks, but Harrison believes that while Holness reflects on his own experiences, he has also raised issues that must be addressed.

"He has underscored the very challenges that we continue to highlight that have been plaguing our education system for decades. So what he has confirmed is that he attended school some decades ago, the classrooms were hot. Fast forward how many decades later, the classrooms or lack thereof remain hot. Yes? And it raises for me again a national conversation, what is it do we intend, what kind of education system do we want for the children of this nation?” Harrison shared with The Gleaner.

“You know, there has been much talk also about the changes in climate, and so if it was hot then, based on the forecasts and all the predictions internationally and locally that things will become more hot, then where is the plan to reduce the discomfort that students and teachers alike are experiencing in this heat and the furnace-like conditions of some of our classrooms where they are present.”

The JTA president also expressed concern about the condition of some temporary facilities housing students displaced by Hurricane Melissa and urged the private sector to assist.

“As in this case, no classroom is present, and it raises another conversation about the quality of the temporary structures that are being erected. And we call also on Corporate Jamaica, is it possible to donate some fans to some of these temporary structures that are being erected by the Government to treat with while it is that we rebuild several of those schools that don't have a school or have enough classrooms,” she said.

“And so the challenge continues and teachers continue to do the best, but it has underscored what it is that we have been saying for years. And so he has just offered his personal experience, and his experience is multiplied by thousands of this nation."

- Karen Madden

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