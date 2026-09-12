Former UWI physical therapy students reunite after 50 years of service

Fifty years after beginning a journey that would take their skills and service across Jamaica and beyond, members of the Class of 1976 Physical Therapy Students recently returned to Jamaica for a milestone reunion, their first in 50 years.

The gathering was more than a celebration of old friendships. It became a powerful reflection on five decades of professional service and an opportunity for the group to give back to the institution that helped prepare them for their careers.

As part of the reunion activities, members attended a special church service in Negril, giving thanks for their lives, careers, friendships, and the opportunity to reunite after half a century.

The group later travelled to The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, where they toured the new physical therapy facilities and learned more about the programme, its progress, and its needs.

Determined to leave a tangible expression of their appreciation, the Class of 1976 made a financial contribution towards the purchase of a new refrigerator for the School of Physical Therapy. Members of the group are pictured presenting the donation to Dr Gail Nelson, director of the School of Physical Therapy.

Inspired by their visit and the needs of the current programme, the group plans to establish an alumni association through which former students can remain connected, identify areas of need, and mobilise resources to support the continued development of physical therapy education.

For decades, physical therapists trained through this institution have carried their knowledge and expertise into communities in Jamaica and countries around the world. Their work has contributed significantly to helping patients regain mobility, independence, and quality of life following illness, injury, surgery, and disability.