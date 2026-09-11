Two policemen freed of assault occasioning bodily harm charges

Two policemen were freed of assault occasioning bodily harm charges in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, after they made restitution of $255,000 to the complainant and the Crown offered no evidence.

The accused, Constables Paul Banbury and Jason Hunter of the Spanish Town Police Station, were charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

When the matter came before Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle, the complainant indicated that he wanted compensation and no longer wished to pursue the matter.

Both men were subsequently freed of the criminal charges.

The charges arose from an incident on October 17, 2024, during which the complainant allegedly suffered injuries after being struck all over his body by the policemen.

The complainant reported the matter to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), which launched a probe.

Following the investigation, a ruling was handed down by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, resulting in the policemen being charged.

When the matter came before the St Catherine Parish Court on March 24 this year, it was referred to mediation.

Both policemen subsequently agreed to make restitution to the complainant in the sum of $255,000, which was paid in court on Friday.

- Rasbert Turner

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