US DOJ went after protesters for felony assault, but juries, judges were unconvinced -- AP analysis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States (US) Department of Justice (DOJ) failed to secure felony convictions against most of the 102 protesters who were arrested in four major cities last year on charges of assaulting federal authorities, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

The analysis focused on arrests made during protests last summer and fall in Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C. where President Donald Trump sought to or successfully deployed the National Guard.

Most of the arrests — 102 — were for felony assault on a federal officer, which can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Of those cases, 41 per cent were dismissed and 34 per cent were pleaded down to misdemeanours, the analysis found.

Ten people pleaded guilty to felony assault and nine got prison time.

Of those arrested on other charges, seven were sentenced to prison for offenses including arson and obstructing law enforcement.

A handful of defendants have diversion agreements, meaning their case will be dismissed if they demonstrate good behaviour.

All of the dozen cases that made it to trial, mostly in Los Angeles, ended in acquittal, mistrial or dismissal.

The last three felony assault cases, in LA and Portland, will go to trial this fall.

The low number of convictions has raised questions about rushed investigations and aggressive charging tactics by prosecutors under pressure to show the Trump administration is cracking down on people who assault law enforcement.

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