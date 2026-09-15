‘A writer’s writer’ - Balford Henry remembered as a fearless, fair-minded journalist

Veteran journalist Balford Henry, who died on Monday, is being remembered by colleagues, friends and the political class for his fair yet fearless journalism.

His death at age 74, following a brief illness, has triggered widespread tributes across the media industry.

“Balford was the person who taught me to look beyond the speech,” recalled Gleaner Associate Editor Robert Hart.

“When the Government outlined, in the 2003-2004 Budget Debate, the exemptions for essential goods included in its restructuring of the General Consumption Tax framework, they would have expected applause. But he showed me that just meant they weren’t pointing out all the hidden items that would not be zero-rated.

“Together, we exposed a range of items that were in danger of being taxed, including sanitary napkins, tampons, baby formula, basic foods, and medicines. Facing public backlash, the Government had to go back to the drawing board and, among other actions, legally codify sanitary napkins as tax-free items. I was proud of the national impact of our work together and, for a young reporter, it made this job feel like it meant something,” Hart said, noting that Henry, as his editor, took no credit.

Former Gleaner Editor-in-Chief Wvolyn Gager said Henry was the “consumate professional who chose accuracy over speed every time”.

She added: “Balford was never driven by a desire for applause. He was a quiet, respectful man. He was someone who was committed to the truth and dedicated his life to keeping Jamaicans informed.”

Jamaica Observer Editor-at-Large Arthur Hall worked with Henry at both The Gleaner and The Observer.

“I first met Balford many years ago when I was a young man covering Parliament. At that time, I used to admire the fact that he had the confidence of members of parliament on both sides of the aisle, who would save documents for him and be willing to give him the interviews even when they didn’t speak to us,” Hall recalled.

“Over the years, I’ve worked with him in several capacities and in different media houses. He was a writer’s writer – always wanting to write ... and always writing in a concise and clear manner that made it fun to read.”

Hall said Balfour was a quiet, unassuming individual who was a credit to local journalism, adding that he will be sorely missed, Hall said.

Former colleague Lester Hinds recalled the competitive spirit which marked their interactions both professionally and personally.

“He and I worked together at The Gleaner before I left for RJR. There was a kind of friendly rivalry between us as we sought to outdo each other in securing stories that were not assignments. When I was at RJR and he was still at The Gleaner, we would see each other on assignments and the friendship continued,” he said. “Balford was a true professional. The profession will be poorer for his passing.”

Henry’s career spanned several decades during which he also worked at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Reggae Times, the New York Daily News, and WLIB Radio in New York.

On his induction into the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) for distinguished service to journalism in 2011, Henry said he “simply loves to write” and responded to the call to the fourth estate during the summer of 1971, while a sixth-former at Wolmer’s Boys’ School.

He won the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Best Story award for his coverage of the funeral of reggae icon Bob Marley in 1981, and the PAJ’s first Cultural Story Award for the feature ‘Fall of a Superstar’ on the rise and fall of reggae singer Junior Byles.

Although retired, Henry was a freelance writer with The Jamaica Observer at the time of his passing.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness remembered Balford as a “committed journalist who understood the responsibility that comes with telling Jamaica’s story. His work reflected a deep knowledge of our politics, our people and the issues affecting our country”.

Culture Minister Olivia Grange said Henry’s was “a first-rate journalist who was committed to his craft”.

“I had great respect for Balford. He was always professional in his interactions and in his journalistic pursuits. He was sharp, he was keen, he could be tough, but he was always fair,” she said.

PAJ President Dashan Hendricks noted that Henry helped to document important periods in Jamaica’s political, industrial, and cultural life.

“Balford Henry represented a generation of journalists who understood the responsibility of recording the life of the country with seriousness and commitment. His contribution across labour, politics, culture and public affairs has left an important mark on Jamaican journalism,” Hendricks said.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com