JPS to regularise mobile office in St Mary

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is moving to regularise the use of its mobile office in St Mary, following a successful staging in Port Maria on September 8.

JPS Customer Care Area Manager, Le-Var Allen, made the disclosure during his presentation at the St. Mary Municipal Corporation’s Infrastructure and Traffic Management Committee monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Allen said the mobile office was stationed at the operations building of the JPS St Mary branch, where customers took the opportunity to raise concerns, make queries and check their bills.

“Customers came out to share some concerns that they had… [while other] customers came and they signed up for new light… so all in all, it was a successful day,” he said.

“This is something that we want to continue doing,” he expressed, noting that the objective is to have the service offered on a consistent day rather than “randomly throughout the course of the month.”

Meanwhile, Allen provided an update on JPS’s vegetation management activities in the parish during August.

“Vegetation management was done during the period,” he reported, noting that 1.5 kilometres of work was undertaken at Thatch Hill, 2.5 kilometres at Free Hill and three kilometres of bushing in Trinity, where poles were also replaced.

He said seven poles were replaced in Trinity, three in Exchange, one in Little Bay and two in Free Hill.

Allen further disclosed that a planned outage from Retreat to St Mary Country Club is scheduled for this month, to facilitate work on larger trees growing alongside power lines.

“The date is not yet set but we know it is for this month… to do structural integrity work on vegetation management,” he informed.

He also noted that JPS continues to undertake special initiatives to address losses, routine audits and activities by its strike force team to remove “throw ups” in the parish.

- JIS News

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