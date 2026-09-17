Mt Alvernia High gets $6.5m replacement solar-power system

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Mount Alvernia High School (MAHS) in Montego Bay, St James, has received a new solar-energy system courtesy of its Central Florida International Alumni Association. The $6.5-million system replaces the one that was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The new system was unveiled at a formal dedication service at the school on Wednesday. It consists of 60 solar panels, two solar batteries, and two inverters and is designed to provide power to the school’s administrative area and the wider campus.

Dawn Chin-Jones, president of the MAHS Central Florida International Alumni Association, said the system was funded by donations made by alumnae and other supporters of the school, including the American Friends of Jamaica and the Allegany Franciscan Ministries.

“For several years, our chapter recognised the need for a stronger and more reliable energy system for the school, and so we began raising funds with that goal in mind. Today, through the generosity, determination, and collective efforts of so many people, that goal has become a reality,” she said.

“Mount Alvernia High once again has access to reliable and sustainable energy, while creating a greener and more comfortable learning environment for our students and staff,” added Chin-Jones. “We have gone through difficult times, as there have been financial challenges and natural disasters. Hurricane Melissa may have damaged what was here before, but it did not destroy our determination to rebuild.”

Mount Alvernia High, which was established by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany in 1925 alongside sister schools Mount Alvernia Preparatory and Infant School and Chetwood Primary School, was one of several institutions to suffer catastrophic infrastructural damage during the passage of the Category 5 Hurricane Melissa on October 28, 2025.

It sustained damage to its solar-power system, 14 classrooms, the guard house, the school gate, and the building housing the nurse’s station during the story.

Principal Kayon Whyne said that Wednesday’s dedication of the school’s replacement solar-power system is indicative of the institution’s fortitude.

“This moment reflects far more than new infrastructure on our rooftop; it reflects a commitment of stewardship, resilience, and the wise use of resources with which God has blessed us. This achievement was made possible through the vision and generosity of many hands and hearts, and today we pause to give thanks to each partner and friend of Mount Alvernia who helped bring this solar project to life,” she said.

Meanwhile, responding on behalf of the student body, grade 11 Science student Summer-Rose Bailey expressed gratitude to the donors.

“I am very happy that we were given the solar panels by the MAHS Central Florida International Alumni Association, because they help us when electricity goes, such as during our classes when we are doing presentations, and the projector will not trip out when electricity goes, and we can still continue with our presentations and our tests. The panels use the sun energy that we have so much of, and convert it to reliable energy that we can use in schools,” she said Bailey.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com