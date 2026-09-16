Technical issue delays NIS pension payments for some direct-deposit recipients

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says a technical issue has delayed National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension payments to some pensioners who receive their benefits by direct deposit.

In giving an update on Wednesday, the ministry said the issue is limited to the direct-deposit payment process and does not affect pensioners who receive their payments through other methods. Those beneficiaries would have received their pensions as scheduled.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr. said the matter is being treated as a priority because of the importance of timely pension payments to beneficiaries.

“I want to assure our affected NIS pensioners that the NIS stands ready to make the outstanding payments as soon as the technical issue is resolved,” Charles Jr. said.

He said the ministry’s technical team expects the problem to be resolved “by or before Friday, September 18, 2026”.

The minister acknowledged the impact that delayed payments can have on pensioners, particularly those who depend on their NIS benefits to meet their regular expenses.

“We understand the importance of pension payments being received on time and the impact that any delay can have on our pensioners,” Charles Jr. said.

He said the ministry would continue working to resolve the technical issue and ensure that outstanding payments are made as soon as possible.

“We thank those affected for their patience and understanding and will continue working until the matter is resolved and the outstanding payments are made,” he added.

The ministry said pensioners who receive their NIS payments through payment methods other than direct deposit are not affected by the technical issue.

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