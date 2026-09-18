Kingston businessman granted $400,000 bail in ammunition trafficking case

A Kingston businessman implicated in the discovery of approximately 450 rounds of live ammunition in a barrel at Kingston Wharves was granted $400,000 bail in the Gun Court Division of the Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old defendant Michael Williams, of a Kingston 2 address, is charged with conspiracy to traffic prohibited weapons.

The ammunition was found in a barrel containing an assortment of food items.

During a bail application, his attorney-at-law, Javed Grant, challenged the strength of the Crown’s case, arguing that his client was neither the sender nor the recipient of the barrel and had no longstanding connection with either party.

Grant also submitted that the Crown’s main witness, who was listed as the recipient of the barrel, had given conflicting accounts about its origin.

Justice Simone Wolfe-Reece, after considering the submissions, granted bail on condition that Williams report to the police, surrender his travel documents and is subject to a stop order.

He is scheduled to return to court on November 12.

- Tanesha Mundle

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