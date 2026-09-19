Residents dispute police’s shootout claim in Westmoreland man’s death

WESTERN BUREAU:

Anger erupted in Seaford Town, Westmoreland, on Friday as residents reacted angrily to the death of 35-year-old businessman Jordon Perry Smith, who was killed in an alleged confrontation with the police about 3 a.m.

While efforts to get an official version of the incident from the police were unsuccessful, a police source, who spoke to The Gleaner on condition of anonymity, said a targeted operation was carried out at Smith’s home.

According to the source, as members of the security forces approached the premises, they were greeted with gunfire and took evasive action and returned the fire.

He said when the shooting subsided, Smith was found inside the house suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at hospital. An illegal firearm was reportedly found at the scene.

However, irate residents, including family members, denied that there was a shootout, and are accusing the security personnel of executing Smith.

According to them, Smith, who operated a water truck and was also an established farmer, was not a criminal. In addition to being well respected in the community, he enjoyed a very good relationship with the police at the nearby Spring Mount Police Station, they said.

“This man who lose him life to the police this morning is a hardworking man. I know that because I am his cousin and we work together. We plant papaya together, and we raise goats together. He is a youth weh we give you him last and struggle,” said one man. “Him is not a don. Him just have a kind heart and him help those who he can afford to help.”

The cousin said Smith had never been in conflict with the law.

“That man name never call on no trouble yet, never in any trouble with the police. He is one who always encourage the youth dem to do things to elevate themselves. He was not a gunman, so I know that there was no shootout. I believe dem tek him outta him bed and kill him. For what? I don’t know,” he added.

FATHER’S CLAIMS

Smith’s father said once the police opened the gate to his son’s yard, they began shooting, pointing to bullet holes at the side of the house. He said since the windows to the house were not damaged, it is clear no shots were fired from inside.

“No shootout at all. The police dem just come right there so, open the gate and start shoot – nuff shot. All a who come inside the yard have on mask and none of dem have on any bodycam,” he said.

The residents also took issue with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), accusing it of unprofessionalism. They said both live rounds and spent shells were still inside the house and in the yard after INDECOM’s investigators left the scene. An envelope with evidentiary material was also left behind after the scene was processed.

“I want to know what INDECOM is investigating because they have been here all morning and then they left and there are so much spent shells and live rounds still in the yard and in the house. Where is this investigation going to go?” asked a relative of the deceased man. “At this stage, I have no faith in INDECOM. I don’t know what purpose they serve.”

Efforts by The Gleaner to get a comment from INDECOM were unsuccessful as the telephone at their western Jamaica office in Montego Bay rang without an answer.

As of September 16, some 219 people have been killed in alleged confrontations with members of the security forces.

adrian.frater@gleanerjm.com