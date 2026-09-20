Man City defeat Sunderland in 8-goal thriller, move clear atop EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — No Pep Guardiola, no problem.

Not yet anyway for Manchester City after they moved clear atop of the English Premier League table on Sunday with a 5-3 win over Sunderland.

New coach Enzo Maresca extended his perfect winning start to the season to five games and goes into the international break three points ahead of defending champion Arsenal in second place.

But that doesn’t tell half the story of a chaotic match at the Etihad Stadium that saw City twice squander the lead and Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey outshine Erling Haaland with a hat trick.

Eventually it was Haaland who ended the visitors’ brave fight with City’s fifth goal in the 81st minute.

Alexander Isak scored his fourth goal of the season as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 1-0, and Leeds drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace.

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