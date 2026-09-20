Portmore businesswoman found dead in her home was killed by a wound to the neck

A St Catherine businesswoman whose decomposed body was found inside her home earlier this month was killed by a wound to the neck, police investigators have disclosed, citing the findings of a post mortem examination.

The post mortem on the body of Terrian Porter, 44, who resided at Wallen Avenue, in Greater Portmore, was conducted yesterday.

Reports are that on September 1 a foul odour was detected at Porter's home after she went missing.

The police were summoned and reportedly found the house securely locked when they arrived.

With assistance from the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the police gained entry to the house and found Porter’s body lying on a bed in a decomposing state.

The Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch is probing her death.

-- Rasbert Turner

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