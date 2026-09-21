Police on high alert amid alleged threats against west Kingston cops

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has heightened security in the Kingston Western Division following intelligence about alleged threats against police personnel in the wake of the fatal police shooting of an alleged gang leader on September 18.

The JCF said the threats emerged after 26-year-old Amani Malcolm, also known as ‘Bling Dawg’, was shot and killed during a confrontation with police at the intersection of North Street and Pink Lane in Kingston.

On Monday, messages circulated in informal police WhatsApp groups alleging a plan to poison or contaminate food at establishments frequented by members of the division.

The messages named Alphonso Errol Stennette, also known as ‘Sonny’, ‘Sunny’ or ‘Sunshine’, as the alleged suspect. Police intelligence reportedly identifies Stennette as a close associate of Malcolm.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Michael Phipps, head of Area One, said intelligence gathered by the police pointed to a credible threat against lawmen working in west Kingston.

The JCF has urged members of the division to remain vigilant as security measures are increased.

Tensions have risen in Denham Town following Malcolm’s death, with residents mounting roadblocks and a vehicle being set ablaze along North Street during Saturday’s protests.

According to preliminary reports from the JCF, a police team was on mobile patrol along North Street when its members encountered Malcolm. Police said an armed confrontation developed during which Malcolm allegedly produced a firearm and pointed it at a member of the team.

A physical struggle subsequently developed between Malcolm and the officer, during which members of the police team fired shots, injuring Malcolm. He was taken by police to Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Glock 26 pistol containing five 9mm rounds was recovered at the scene. A civilian was also shot and injured during the incident and was taken to hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the civilian’s injury are being investigated, and the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

“Given the stage of the investigation, the JCF will not at this time make further detailed comment on the actions of the individual officers involved,” the police said.

The JCF identified Malcolm as the alleged leader of the One A Way gang based in Denham Town. His death has prompted increased police activity in the area and calls for residents to cooperate with law enforcement.

The JCF has not publicly confirmed the specific details contained in the circulating WhatsApp messages about the alleged food-contamination plot, and the allegations remain under investigation.

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