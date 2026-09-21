Seiveright calls for impartial probe into fatal police shooting in North Central St Andrew

Member of Parliament for North Central St Andrew, Delano Seiveright, has called for a thorough, impartial and timely investigation into the September 16 fatal police shooting of 35-year-old Shane Castleton on Karl Samuda Avenue, popularly known as Black Ants Lane, off Red Hills Road.

Seiveright made the call during a meeting on Monday with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Commissioner, Hugh Faulkner, and other senior officials at the commission’s New Kingston head office.

He also urged eyewitnesses, or anyone with video or other information, to come forward.

“The family and community want justice. I strongly encourage witnesses to cooperate with INDECOM. Anyone who witnessed or have relevant information will be fully protected,” Seiveright said, noting that he will continue to closely follow the investigation.

Residents in the area mounted a fiery protest in the wake of the shooting, alleging that Castleton was under medical care, challenging the police’s version of the circumstances under which he was shot.

- Karen Madden

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