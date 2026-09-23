Retired nurse educator takes CIBC Unsung Hero honour to regional stage

Brenda Scarlett-Miller, Jamaica’s 2026 CIBC Caribbean Unsung Hero, was named first runner-up at the regional CIBC Caribbean Unsung Heroes Awards in Barbados over the weekend, capping more than four decades of service in healthcare, education and community development.

The 82-year-old retired nursing educator and administrator received US$7,000 at the regional awards ceremony from Mark St Hill, the bank’s CEO and chairman of the CIBC Caribbean ComTrust Foundation, which runs the programme.

Veteran foster caregiver Ann Haven of the Cayman Islands was named regional Unsung Hero, while Catherine Edmund of St Lucia was second runner-up.

Scarlett-Miller was recognised alongside Ivaline Nickie, founder and director of the Annie Dawson Home for Children, who was named Jamaica’s runner-up. Both women were honoured for their long-standing service to vulnerable Jamaicans.

“The CIBC Caribbean Unsung Heroes Programme has provided an opportunity to shine a light on people whose service often happens away from the public spotlight. They are people who do not serve because they expect recognition. They serve because they see a need and they choose to respond. That spirit of service is something worth celebrating,” said Annique Dawkins, head of country for CIBC Caribbean Jamaica.

Although Scarlett-Miller retired from nursing education and administration in 2009, she has continued to volunteer through the Lions Club of St Andrew Central and her church community. Twice a month, she provides free vision screening, blood-pressure and blood-sugar testing, BMI checks, health education and counselling at Bethel Baptist Church, often using her own resources. She also trains fellow Lions in health and vision screening and supports initiatives serving cancer patients, children, people with mental health challenges and young nurses.

“I retired in 2009, but sometimes I wonder if I have retired,” Scarlett-Miller said.

She said she was shocked to learn she had been shortlisted for the award.

“I just started crying because I just could not believe it,” she said.

Nickie has spent more than 13 years caring for children at the Annie Dawson Home for Children. As founder and director, she remains closely involved in their education, welfare and medical care, often using her own resources to bridge gaps in state support. She has also advocated for a safer environment for the children and worked to secure their relocation.

“I think CIBC Caribbean is doing a wonderful job to have a programme like this, to recognise people who are not looking for recognition,” Nickie said.

She added: “God expects this from us, and those [people] we do it for are counting on us to do it … . But it will encourage others who probably didn’t even think about it to say, ‘Hey, I can get involved, I can do things and give back to my community.’”

First launched in 2003, the CIBC Caribbean Unsung Heroes Programme ran for a decade before being placed on hiatus. It was relaunched last year to recognise individuals whose acts of service and generosity often go unnoticed.

The regional awards carry prizes of US$10,000 for the winner, US$7,000 for the first runner-up and US$5,000 for the second runner-up. At the national level, Scarlett-Miller receives the equivalent of US$5,000, while Nickie receives US$2,500 as Jamaica’s runner-up.