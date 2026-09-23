American Airlines flight returns to Miami after rain disrupts Jamaica landing

An American Airlines flight was forced to return to Miami in the United States on Monday after heavy rainfall prevented the pilots from safely landing at either of Jamaica’s two international airports.

Heavy rainfall in Kingston resulted in wet runway conditions at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston, while adverse weather also affected Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay.

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz confirmed the incident when contacted by The Gleaner.

“The flight crew, based on its assessment of the prevailing conditions, entered a holding pattern, while considering the available options including diversion to Sangster International Airport. Conditions were not deemed to be acceptable at SIA due to continuous adverse weather surrounding the airport. As a precautionary operational measure, the crew subsequently elected to return to Miami,” the minister said.

However, other airlines were able to land safely during the period.

“Importantly, while in the holding pattern, British Airways flight BA2263 from Gatwick landed safely, with the flight crew reporting no issues. Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 subsequently landed later in the evening, also without any reported issue,” Vaz explained.

The minister said the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority continues to maintain the necessary regulatory oversight and monitoring of flight operations, with aviation safety remaining the foremost priority.

“The travelling public may be assured that Jamaica’s international airports continue to facilitate safe flight operations, with the relevant aviation authorities and airport operators maintaining the required oversight and operational coordination,” Vaz said.

The incident comes against the background of a previous American Airlines accident at NMIA during heavy rainfall.

On December 22, 2009, an American Airlines flight overshot the runway at the Kingston airport after landing in heavy rain.

The aircraft touched down more than 4,000 feet beyond the runway, broke through a perimeter fence, crossed the main road leading to Port Royal and came to a halt on a nearby beach.

Several passengers were injured, but there were no fatalities. The aircraft was extensively damaged.

- Karen Madden

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