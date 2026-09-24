Jengar foundation supports families still recovering from Melissa

Nearly a year after Hurricane Melissa swept through Jamaica leaving many families struggling to rebuild, the Jengar Helping Hands Foundation is reminding residents that recovery does not end when public attention moves elsewhere.

That message was at the centre of the foundation’s recent Children’s Treat and Community Health Fair, staged in partnership with the Stettin New Testament Church of God in Albert Town, Trelawny. The event provided children, families and other residents with access to health services, government agencies and essential supplies, helping to ease some of the pressures many still face.

According to founders, Jennifer and Dave Henderson, the initiative grew out of a simple question: how best to support communities still recovering from the hurricane.

“This event really came from a place of compassion for our fellow Jamaicans,” Jennifer said. “Almost a year after Hurricane Melissa, many families were still trying to recover, and we felt strongly that we could not forget them simply because the hurricane was no longer making headlines.”

The foundation took assistance directly into Albert Town and neighbouring communities, providing health services, clothing, school supplies, care packages and other necessities.

“Most importantly, reminding people that someone still cares,” Jennifer said.

The event brought together a range of agencies and service providers, broadening its reach beyond that of a traditional children’s treat. The Stettin New Testament Church of God played a key role by hosting the initiative and helping the foundation connect with residents.

“When you are trying to serve people, having a trusted community partner makes such a difference,” Dave said, thanking Bishop Robert Foster and members of the church for their support.

Among the participating agencies were the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), enabling residents to access information and services without the expense and inconvenience of travelling elsewhere.

Jennifer said that was by design.

“It was extremely important to us that this event was more than just a treat or a giveaway. We wanted people to leave having received something that could genuinely help them,” she said.

Beyond the distribution of supplies, the broader goal was to connect residents with resources that could support their long-term well-being.

“We wanted people to walk away with more than a bag of items or some school supplies. We wanted them to have access to health services, useful information and resources that could improve their lives,” Jennifer said.

For Dave, the event demonstrated the value of collaboration.

“Every person brought something valuable. This event reminded me that, when people come together with genuine hearts and a shared desire to serve, we can accomplish so much more and create significant impact,” he said.

Among the moments that stood out most were the personal encounters.

“A child’s smile. A parent thank you. Someone receiving an item they genuinely needed or getting access to a service that might otherwise have been difficult for them to reach,” Jennifer recalled.

The foundation plans to continue its work in education, health, feeding programmes and community development while deepening partnerships with like-minded organisations.

“This is not a one-time event for us. This is a continuation of what we started years ago,” Jennifer said.

The commitment, she added, is deeply personal.

“My husband Dave and I’s hearts have always been to help people, especially children, families, seniors and those who may feel forgotten,” Jennifer said.

The organisation hopes to build lasting relationships in the communities it serves rather than simply staging one-off events.

“I don’t want Jengar Helping Hands Foundation to simply enter a community, hold an event, and disappear. I want us to build relationships, listen to people and create an impact that lasts a lifetime,” Jennifer said.

“At the end of the day, this is more than an organisation to us, it’s a calling to serve. If we can make life a little better for one child, one family or one community, then every sacrifice and every effort is worth it,” she added.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com