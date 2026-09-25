COJO awardees receive career guidance

Nineteen young Jamaicans received career guidance, professional insights and practical advice as the Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI), in partnership with Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO), staged the second cohort of its Speed Mentorship Programme in Kingston.

Held at the KingAlarm Training Room on Caledonia Avenue, the initiative connected COJO awardees wth experienced professionals for a series of focused discussions on career planning, workplace readiness, skills development, professional conduct, and the demands of an evolving labour market.

Building on the programme’s inaugural cohort in 2025, the sessions encouraged participants to consider career paths aligned with their values and ambitions, while drawing lessons from the experiences of established professionals.

For Kendra McFarlane, a second-year Urban and Regional Planning student at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, the programme’s benefits extended beyond the mentorship sessions. She said the experience helped strengthen her confidence and sharpen her understanding of professional conduct, skills she later applied in securing a National Housing Trust Construction Scholarship.

“The mentorship programme gave me the confidence to believe in myself and to understand how important it is to present myself professionally,” McFarlane reflected. “The guidance I received helped me during my interview, and I am grateful that what I learned translated into a scholarship opportunity. It showed me that the right advice at the right time can make a real difference.”

Among participants in the 2026 cohort were Yashen Barracks, a new computer science student at UTech, and Trevaughn Wilson, who is pursuing medical technology studies at Northern Caribbean University.

Barracks said the programme highlighted the importance of developing professional skills alongside academic qualifications.

“As a computer science student, I know that what I learn in the classroom is only part of what I will need to succeed. The mentors showed me the importance of communication, adaptability and knowing how to position myself professionally. I am leaving with a clearer picture of the kind of professional I want to become.”

Wilson said the experience encouraged him to think more broadly about the qualities needed for long-term success.

“I came here expecting career advice but I gained something bigger — a better understanding of how to prepare myself for the opportunities I want. The mentors reminded us that success takes more than qualifications; it requires discipline, confidence, good decisions, and a willingness to keep learning.”

WLI chairwoman Roxann Linton said the programme seeks to expose young people to experiences and perspectives that can help them make informed decisions about their futures.

“We are not trying to tell young people who they should become. We want to give them access to people, experiences and conversations that help them discover what is possible and make informed decisions about their own futures.”

Grace Burnett, chair of WLI’s Mentorship Committee, said effective mentorship is about building relationships that retain value long after a formal programme ends.

“Good mentorship meets people where they are. It gives young people the confidence to ask questions, the tools to navigate challenges, and the encouragement to keep moving forward.”

Guest speaker Michael Lee, strategic operations and marketing leader and lecturer at UTech, stressed the importance of the personal qualities that help young people convert academic achievement into professional opportunity.

“Qualifications may open a door but your attitude, communication, professionalism and ability to adapt and, when necessary, change your perspective, will influence what happens after you walk through it. Programmes like this give young people an opportunity to learn those lessons early, before they encounter some of the challenges of the workplace for themselves.”