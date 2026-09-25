May Pen makeover faces delays as CMC presses ahead with wider transformation

The vision to transform May Pen into a more attractive, functional and modern parish capital is being tested by delays to the town centre redevelopment, but Mayor Joel Williams says the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) is pressing ahead with a wider slate of projects aimed at reshaping the town.

Williams acknowledged that the flagship modernisation project has encountered setbacks, but insisted that the corporation’s plans for May Pen remain firmly on course.

“As we have indicated before, there have been some unforeseen delays affecting aspects of the finished product,” Williams said.

“However, I want to assure this council, and the people of May Pen, that the vision remains firmly on the agenda,” Williams said during this month’s sitting of the corporation.

Speaking further with The Gleaner, Williams said the corporation’s plans extend beyond the current town centre works and include the development of an animal pound for the parish, amid mounting complaints about stray animals roaming the streets.

He said legislative procedures must first be completed to facilitate the establishment and operation of the pound, adding that the necessary steps were already under way.

The mayor also outlined plans for a major overhaul of the May Pen Market, which he said is expected to emerge as a more modern, efficient and better-equipped facility.

Under the proposed redevelopment, the market’s existing structures would be modernised, while additional entry and exit points would be created to ease congestion and improve the movement of vendors, shoppers and other users.

Williams said additional facilities are also being contemplated as part of the redevelopment, with the ultimate objective of creating a state-of-the-art market capable of better serving the town and its growing population.

The plans come as Clarendon seeks to position itself for more deliberate and sustainable growth. The parish recently became the first in Jamaica to formally integrate migration into its long-term development framework, recognising the implications of population movement for infrastructure, livelihoods, services and resilience.

For Williams, that broader development agenda must be reflected in the physical transformation of May Pen.

“The work continues, and despite the challenges and delay that we have encountered, we remain committed to seeing the complete modernisation and beautification of our town centre,” he said.

“We want a town that our residents can be proud of and one that presents a welcoming and attractive environment to visit.”

That commitment is also being reflected in other parts of the town, with work continuing around the May Pen clock tower area as the municipality pursues improvements to the town’s aesthetics.

Williams also addressed concerns about the roadway in front of the May Pen Tax Office, acknowledging that while the property is privately owned and the roadway is not technically a road, it is heavily used by residents accessing the tax office and other facilities.

He said the municipality would seek to engage the relevant stakeholders to explore a practical solution to the condition of the roadway.

Meanwhile, the mayor said outstanding repairs to the Kellits Market are also being pursued, with the necessary questions submitted to the Ministry of Local Government and the matter now being processed.

The CMC is also linking the physical transformation of May Pen with efforts to improve the town’s social environment.

Williams highlighted the recent visit to the May Pen Market under the Ministry of National Security’s ‘Live Gud’ campaign, which promotes an anti-violence message while providing support to vendors and patrons.

“What I particularly appreciate about that initiative was that the team did not simply come to deliver a message. They also took the time to provide essential items to vendors and patrons within the market district,” he said.

He said plans to introduce murals in May Pen could further marry public messaging with urban renewal.

“I believe this is an excellent opportunity to continue spreading the positive campaign message, while also contributing to the beautification of our towns,” Williams said.

The mayor asserted that the ambition is to move May Pen beyond piecemeal improvements and towards a more cohesive transformation of its public spaces, facilities and commercial heart.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com