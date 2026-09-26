Bartlett wants clarity - Tourism minister seeks talks on US$3b Sandals-Royal Caribbean deal with eyes on jobs, local suppliers and investment

WESTERN BUREAU:

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett wants talks with Sandals Resorts and Royal Caribbean Group on how their new multibillion-dollar partnership will affect Jamaican workers, local suppliers and future investment in the country.

His comments come days after Royal Caribbean announced an approximately US$3-billion investments for an equity interest in Sandals and Beaches Resorts as part of a new partnership in the all-inclusive resort business. The companies have announced that Royal Caribbean will make a 50 per cent investment in the partnership.

While welcoming the deal, Bartlett said on Friday that further details are still to emerge and the Government wants to understand what the arrangement will mean for Jamaica.

“We look forward to engaging the leadership of both companies to understand their plans for Jamaica, including their investment priorities, the implications for workers, and the scope for stronger local supply relationships,” he said.

Among the areas Bartlett wants explored are increased procurement from Jamaican farmers and manufacturers, opportunities for attractions and creative enterprises, and training and career development for tourism workers.

The minister said the partnership could also give Jamaica greater access to Royal Caribbean’s international customer base and distribution networks, potentially driving demand for resort stays and additional investment.

The deal brings together Sandals, the Jamaica-born all-inclusive company founded by the late Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, and Royal Caribbean Group, whose portfolio includes Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group operates 71 ships across its brands and joint ventures.

‘A JAMAICAN SUCCESS STORY’

Bartlett described Sandals as a Jamaican success story and said its executive chairman, Adam Stewart, had continued his father’s legacy.

“This announcement represents a significant moment in that journey. We recognise the importance of that legacy and the possibilities that greater global reach could bring to its next chapter,” he said.

The partnership comes as Sandals is undertaking a US$200-million redevelopment of three of its Jamaican properties – Sandals Montego Bay; Sandals Caribbean Cay, formerly Sandals Royal Caribbean; and Sandals South Coast.

Bartlett said the Government’s interest is in ensuring that any future expansion also strengthens Jamaican participation in tourism and keeps more of the sector’s economic value in the country.

“There is more to learn, and we welcome an open and constructive dialogue with the companies and our tourism stakeholders,” he said.

“Our shared opportunity is to build on Jamaica’s strengths while translating future growth into lasting benefits for the people whose talent, enterprise and hospitality sustain this industry.”

The Sandals-Royal Caribbean transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions. Existing resort and cruise operations, reservations and loyalty programmes are expected to continue as usual.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com