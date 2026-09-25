Sentencing postponed for cop in girlfriend’s killing

The family of slain 20-year-old D’Jonnay Graham turned out in their numbers at the Home Circuit Court in Kingston on Friday morning, as they awaited the sentencing of Police Constable Patrick Walters, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with Graham’s death.

However, the sentencing was postponed and is now scheduled for October 2 at noon.

Walters was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and using a firearm to commit a felony in connection with Graham’s shooting death.

Graham was shot at her home in Richmond, St Mary, on June 25, 2025, during a dispute with Walters, who was her boyfriend at the time.

She was taken to the Port Maria Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Walters was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter when he appeared in the St Mary Circuit Court in July.

He also pleaded guilty to using a firearm to commit a felony.

- Tiffany Pryce

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