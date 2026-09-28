Breathe in, back to school

As September arrives, so do new uniforms, early alarms, crowded routes, homework timetables and a fresh set of expectations that land on students, teachers and parents in the same week. The pressure is familiar, and so is the advice to “just relax”. Yoga offers something more practical: a set of simple tools that help the body and mind settle, and that anyone can learn.

BREATH COMES FIRST

Ask any yoga teacher where to begin and most will say the breath. Slow, deep breathing, known in yoga as pranayama, signals the nervous system to shift out of stress mode. Even a few minutes of steady breathing, in through the nose and out for a little longer than the inhale, can leave a person calmer and clearer. For a student facing a test or a teacher facing a noisy classroom, it is a tool that costs nothing and can be used on the spot.

Alternate-nostril breathing, where the breath passes gently through one nostril and then the other, is often practised to bring balance and focus. Many people find it a helpful reset before study or after a demanding day.

MOVEMENT THAT MEETS REAL LIFE

The physical postures, or asanas, are often what people picture first, but they are far gentler and more useful than the acrobatic images suggest. Students spend hours hunched over desks, books and phones. Forward folds, seated twists and shoulder stretches ease the stiffness that builds in the neck, back and hips. Standing poses, such as the mountain and the tree build steadiness in the legs and body, and in attention too, since balance is hard to hold with a wandering mind.

Gentle movements linked with the breath, such as the cat-cow stretch, help release tension without demanding fitness or flexibility. Consistency matters far more than how deep the stretch goes. Ten unhurried minutes most days will do more than an occasional long session.

MEDITATION AND STILLNESS

Meditation is simply the practice of training attention. Sitting quietly, following the breath, and gently returning to it each time the mind drifts builds a skill that serves students in the exam hall, teachers in a busy staff room and parents in a demanding household. Over time, regular practitioners often report better concentration, more patience and a greater ability to pause before reacting.

Relaxation, usually practised lying down at the end of a session, is just as important. In a culture that prizes being busy, deliberately resting is a discipline of its own, and one that supports better sleep and recovery.

WAY OF LIVING, NOT JUST A WORKOUT

Traditional yoga has always been more than exercise. It encourages balanced habits such as regular sleep, wholesome food, kindness in how we speak and act, and time for reflection. These ideas fit naturally with the values many Jamaican families already hold: respect, community and care for one another.

For each group in the school community, the benefits show up differently. Students gain focus and calm under pressure. Teachers gain a way to release the day’s tension. Parents gain a few minutes for themselves. Principals, counsellors and employers who make room for these practices might find they help build a more settled, supportive environment.

WHERE TO BEGIN

This school year, consider starting small. A few slow breaths, a stretch and a quiet minute might be the most useful thing you add to your routine.

The best way to learn yoga is with a trained instructor, who can guide posture and breathing safely. Ananda Marga offers yoga sessions free of cost, with contributions welcome, and is available to bring wellbeing workshops and training to schools and workplaces.

Article courtesy Ananda Marga Jamaica. To book a session with yoga guru Dada Gittishudhananda or learn more call 876 524 7811. Visit their center at 12 Crieffe Road, Kingston, or email avtgiiti@gmail.com