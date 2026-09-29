Growth & Jobs | Rising cyberthreats make digital resilience a business priority - MC Systems

As cyberattacks increase across the Caribbean and organisations become more dependent on digital services, businesses must move beyond viewing cybersecurity as a standalone IT function and instead build resilience into the very architecture of their technology environments, says Roldane Henry, infrastructure services lead at MC Systems Ltd.

Henry said organisations are increasingly being judged not only by their ability to prevent disruptions but by how effectively they can continue operations and recover when incidents occur.

“Resilience is no longer simply an IT concern. It is a business issue that affects customer trust, revenue, reputation and operational continuity,” Henry said. “The question leaders should be asking is not whether disruption will occur, but whether their organisations are prepared to absorb the impact and recover within an acceptable time frame.”

His comments come against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving threat landscape across Latin America and the Caribbean, where cyberincidents have continued to increase alongside growing digital adoption.

Henry noted that many organisations are modernising their operations through cloud services, digital platforms and connected technologies, while at the same time facing greater cybersecurity risks and increasing regulatory obligations.

“In Jamaica and across the region, organisations are working with limited resources and lean IT teams,” he stated. “The challenge is not only having access to technology but ensuring that systems can be properly governed, secured, supported and restored when something goes wrong.”

The IT expert pointed out that one of the most common mistakes organisations make is believing that security products alone can deliver resilience.

“Many businesses still manage infrastructure, security, backup and disaster recovery as separate functions,” he explained. “That fragmented approach often creates weaknesses that are only exposed during a crisis. True resilience requires these elements to work together as part of a single strategy.”

He said hybrid and multi-cloud environments have made technology management more complex, increasing the need for clear governance, visibility and accountability.

“In many cases, organisations have backups in place, but they have never tested whether critical systems can actually be restored under real-world conditions,” Henry said. “Others have invested heavily in cloud platforms without clearly defining ownership or recovery priorities. Technology alone cannot solve those problems.”

Henry emphasised that business continuity extends far beyond maintaining copies of data.

“A backup is important, but it is only one component of resilience,” he explained. “Business leaders need to understand which services are essential, how long those services can be unavailable, what dependencies support them, and how much data loss the organisation can tolerate.”

He pointed to major cyberincidents worldwide as evidence of the potentially severe consequences of disruption when critical systems are compromised.

“Recovery should be measured in business outcomes, not just technical outcomes,” Henry added. “Customers care about whether they can access services, conduct transactions, and continue interacting with an organisation. They are not concerned with the technical details behind the recovery process.”

Henry said organisations should adopt a more strategic approach by identifying their most critical services and building resilience around them.

“Every organisation should start by understanding what matters most to its customers and operations,” he stated. “Once that is clear, leaders can map the applications, data, networks, facilities and people that support those services and develop realistic recovery objectives.”

At MC Systems, he said, the focus is on helping clients align technology design with operational realities.

“We believe resilience is achieved through architecture, not through afterthoughts,” Henry affirmed. “Cloud, networking, identity management, security, backup and disaster recovery should be designed as interconnected components of a single operating model rather than treated as isolated projects.”

For organisations with limited internal resources, he said, simplicity and preparation are critical.

“Complexity often becomes the enemy of resilience,” Henry noted. “Clear documentation, regular testing, defined ownership and strong collaboration between internal teams and external partners can make a significant difference when responding to an incident.”

As digital transformation accelerates throughout the Caribbean, Henry believes resilience will become an increasingly important measure of organisational success.

“The organisations that will be best positioned for the future are not necessarily those with the largest technology budgets,” he said. “They are the ones that plan carefully, build strategically and continuously test their ability to recover. Resilience must be embedded into the foundation of the organisation if it is to withstand the challenges of an increasingly digital world.”

He added, “Ultimately, resilience is not a feature that can be switched on when needed. It is the outcome of deliberate design, disciplined execution, and ongoing commitment from leadership.”