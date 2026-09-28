Jamaica mines historic gold at Worldskills Shanghai 2026

Jamaica has struck gold on the world stage, with Brandon Brown making history as the country’s first medalist at the WorldSkills Competition.

The Optoelectronic Technology competitor consistently displayed skill, precision and excellence during the 48th WorldSkills Competition, held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, China from September 23-26.

He beamed with pride as he was presented with the gold medal during Sunday’s closing ceremony at Shanghai World Expo Cultural Center.

Brandon shares the top honour with Korea’s Yu Yechan.

Moments after the presentation, JIS News spoke with Brandon in the Winners’ Circle, where he expressed that he was “speechless” when he was announced as the winner.

“I was absolutely shocked. I didn’t believe that I got the gold medal,” an elated Brandon said.

He noted that it was just a matter of time before Jamaica medalled in the biennial competition.

“It was a drought that was too long lasting, but finally it’s over, the rain has come. We finally got a medal,” he said.

Jamaica’s Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) competitor, Omar Cockett, won the Best of Nation medal, which is awarded to the competitor from each participating country or region whose performance best reflects excellence.

Official Delegate and Chief Executive Officer of WorldSkills Jamaica and Managing Director, HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr Taneisha Ingleton, told JIS News that Jamaica has been a member of WorldSkills since 2002, noting that of the 28 countries in WorldSkills Americas, with the exception of Brasil, Jamaica is the first to win a medal.

“I am very proud of Brandon and really had no doubt about how he would perform. We have been watching Brandon since he emerged the winner in the National Skills Competition that we had in Montego Bay in October 2025,” she said.

Dr Ingleton noted that the National Skills Competition is crucial for identifying Jamaica’s talent for international competition and also serves as a platform to highlight the skills and capabilities of young people in technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

“We are truly excited for him. He has been disciplined, he has followed instructions and adhered to training protocols and expert guidance. Jamaica has every reason to be proud of such disciplined talent and he has impressed many countries with his communication skills and his approach to training,” she added.

With this exceptional performance, she said Brandon has made his country, the HEART/NSTA Trust and his community extremely proud.

Dr Ingleton underscored that optoelectronics is already a major global industry, with one current estimate valuing the worldwide market at approximately US$56.95 billion in 2026.

The industry is projected to grow to approximately US$95.67 billion by 2034, representing annual growth of about 6.7 per cent.

“Optoelectronics shows what the future of skills looks like. It sits at the intersection of electronics, light, automation, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing. Building competence in this field gives Jamaica an opportunity not simply to consume emerging technology, but to develop the people who can install it, maintain it, adapt it and ultimately participate in the industries being built around it,” Dr Ingleton highlighted.

The HEART/NSTA Trust Managing Director shared that Jamaica is recognised as a Caribbean leader within WorldSkills, being the first regional country to compete internationally, serving as host of the 2010 WorldSkills General Assembly, and has established a WorldSkills Jamaica Global Training Centre.

“These achievements enhance Jamaica’s international reputation while creating opportunities for regional leadership, collaboration and future revenue generation,” she said.

WorldSkills Shanghai set four all-time records for the number of competitors, skills, new skills and participating countries and regions.

The WorldSkills movement spans more than 120 countries and regions and this year’s competition brought together 1,385 young competitors from 68 member countries and regions.

Inaugurated in Madrid, Spain in 1950 and held every two years, the WorldSkills Competition is the world’s highest-level and largest-scale international vocational skills competition for young people.

- JIS

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