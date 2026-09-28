Pops YG arrested on suspicion of lottery scam breaches while livestreaming

Entertainer and popular social media personality Pops YG was arrested by the police early Monday while he was livestreaming on one of his social media platforms.

Pops YG, whose real name is Ansel Fairclough, is being held on "reasonable suspicion" of breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act, commonly called the lottery scam law, his attorney Donnovan Collins confirmed.

He was arrested at his home in Holland Estate in Trelawny.

The social media personality was in the company of other men when cops with guns drawn barged in and shouted "hands up p@##@!", a video recording of the incident shows.

"Father, a wha a happen? Jus mek we know a wha a happen?" Pops YG could be heard asking the policemen.

"We nah do nutten illegal or nutten...we just a gwaan do we live," he added, making reference to the livestream.

The disclosure appeared to surprise one of the cops.

"Weh you live deh?", the cop asked.

"B*@()*" Live a gwaan an u nuh mek we know," the policeman muttered.

No charges were laid against Fairclough up to midday on Monday, his attorney disclosed.

"They are still doing some investigations," Collins told The Gleaner.

Noting that the Bail Act allows the police 48 hours to lay a charge against his client or release him, the attorney said he is expecting the police to comply with the legislation.

- Livern Barrett

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