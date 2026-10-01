Earth Today | GCF, partners chart next phase of climate finance in West, Central Africa

THE GREEN Climate Fund (GCF) kicked off its Regional Dialogue with West and Central Africa in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday (September 29), with more than 200 representatives gathered for practical discussions on programming, readiness support, and access to climate finance.

“Participants include GCF’s government focal points (National Designated Authorities), Ministries of Finance, Direct Access Entities and International Accredited Entities, Readiness Delivery Partners, private-sector partners, Civil Society Organisations, and regional stakeholders,” the GCF revealed in a news release on the event.

Hosted by the Government of Ghana, the Dialogue was opened by Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, and GCF’s Director of the Africa Region, Catherine Koffman.

He noted that the question was not whether Africa needs climate finance, but how to mobilise it faster, at scale and on terms that advance rather than constrain its development.

“Our task, therefore, is to turn priorities into projects, projects into investable pipelines, and financing into measurable development outcomes. This is where institutions such as the Green Climate Fund become indispensable,” he said.

GCF’s director of the Africa Region noted that the purpose of the Dialogue was not simply to review the successes of GCF investments, but to also look at how to multiply them.

“This is the paradigm shift we seek to achieve – moving beyond financing projects to transforming systems, markets, and economies at the scale required by the climate challenge,” Koffman noted.

The four-day discussions explore financing structures, public-private partnerships, and investment opportunities in urban resilience, low-emission transport, food security, clean energy, and ecosystem services, with a dedicated private sector day.

“The Dialogue takes place at a pivotal moment, as GCF launches its third replenishment process (GCF-3) and countries across the region seek to scale up climate investment,” the release noted.

In West and Central Africa, GCF has reportedly committed USD 2.9 billion across 80 projects, attracting an additional USD 5.7 billion in co-financing for a total portfolio of USD 8.6 billion. The region accounts for 37 per cent of GCF financing in Africa.

“Private capital is central to the ambition of accelerating the uptake of climate solutions on the continent. Across Africa, private financing accounts for 41 per cent of GCF’s portfolio. More than half of that private sector portfolio is invested in Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, markets where private capital would otherwise not flow,” the release revealed.

The Dialogue is GCF’s first regional gathering in West and Central Africa since the GCF Board chose Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire in March 2026, to host its regional office for Central, North and West Africa.

“This is part of GCF’s broader effort to be closer to the countries it serves,” the release said.