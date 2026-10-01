INDECOM-investigated assault matter ends in $100,000 compensation agreement

An assault matter investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has ended with a $100,000 compensation agreement following mediation at the St Catherine Parish Court.

The agreement was recorded on September 29, with the complainant to receive the compensation in three instalments.

The matter stemmed from a motor vehicle crash on December 31, 2023, in the vicinity of the bus stop at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The complainant alleged that he was assaulted during his apprehension following the crash. Video footage was secured as part of INDECOM's investigation.

The complainant was subsequently arrested and charged with several traffic offences, to which he pleaded guilty.

In a release on Wednesday, INDECOM said following its investigation, the matter was referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which ruled that Police Constable Keemo Powell should be charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to common law.

Powell was subsequently brought before the St Catherine Parish Court by summons on June 18, 2026.

The case is scheduled to return to court on January 9, 2027, when the court is expected to confirm the full payment of compensation and the resolution of the matter.

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