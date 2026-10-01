Policeman charged for assaulting man during arrest to pay $100,000 in compensation

A policeman who assaulted a man near a bus stop at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine has agreed to pay the man $100,000 in compensation.

The agreement was reached in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, which is to see Constable Keemo Powell making the payment in three instalments.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), in a release on Wednesday, reported that the matter stemmed from a motor vehicle crash on December 31, 2023.

INDECOM said the complainant alleged that he was assaulted during his apprehension following the crash. Video footage was secured as part of INDECOM's investigation.

The complainant was subsequently arrested and charged with several traffic offences, to which he pleaded guilty.

In a release on Wednesday, INDECOM said following its investigation, the matter was referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which ruled that Police Constable Keemo Powell should be charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to common law.

Powell was subsequently brought before the St Catherine Parish Court by summons on June 18, 2026.

The case is scheduled to return to court on January 9, 2027, when the court is expected to confirm the full payment of compensation and the resolution of the matter.

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