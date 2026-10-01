St Catherine woman arrested in fatal stabbing of child’s father

A St Catherine woman suspected of fatally stabbing her child’s father has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The deceased has been identified as 64-year-old Fitzroy Williams, a labourer of Island Farms District in Gutters, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 11:20 pm on Wednesday, Williams went to the home occupied by the woman, with whom he shared a child.

During the visit, an argument reportedly developed, and Williams allegedly pushed the woman to the ground.

The woman reportedly retaliated by using a knife to inflict stab wounds to Williams’ back and groin.

He collapsed and was assisted to Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Old Harbour Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating the incident.

- Rasbert Turner

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