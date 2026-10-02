Clarendon taxi operator remanded over alleged rape, abduction of 10-year-old girl

The taxi operator charged in connection with the rape and abduction of a 10-year-old schoolgirl in Clarendon was remanded when he appeared before the court on Thursday.

Damion Beckford, 37, a resident of Canaan Heights in the parish, is charged in relation to the September 8 incident in May Pen.

Beckford is scheduled to reappear before the court on October 22.

Because of the sensitive nature of the case, the proceedings were held in camera, with members of the public and the media barred from observing the hearing.

According to the allegations, the child was travelling to school on September 8 when she exited a taxi near the entrance to the Mineral Heights Housing Scheme and was approached by Beckford, who allegedly persuaded her to enter a vehicle.

Police said Beckford then drove her to a neighbouring community, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted in a bushy area before being taken back to the vicinity of her school.

The child subsequently made her way to the school, where she alerted members of staff. She was later admitted to hospital.

- Olivia Brown

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