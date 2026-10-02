Painter gets life sentence for murder of Paulwell’s daughter and her mother

Kingston painter David Smith, who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the abduction and killing of politician Phillip Paulwell’s 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah, and her mother, Toshyna Patterson, was on Friday morning sentenced to life in prison.

Smith will have to serve a minimum of 45 years before becoming eligible for parole.

He was sentenced by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in the Home Circuit Court under a plea deal arrangement with the Crown.

Smith was among several people charged in connection with the September 2023 abduction and killing of Patterson and her baby daughter.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.