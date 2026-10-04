Mayberry launches managed portfolio for idle Jamaican-dollar cash

Mayberry Investments Limited has launched a new managed portfolio aimed at institutions and individuals seeking to earn returns on liquid Jamaican-dollar balances without sacrificing access to their funds.

The investment firm unveiled Mayberry GO during its latest Beyond the Portfolio breakfast meeting with institutional and private clients on September 21 at the Terra Nova All Suite Hotel in St Andrew.

The discretionary portfolio invests in Bank of Jamaica Certificates of Deposit and is designed to provide what Mayberry describes as central-bank credit quality, full liquidity and no lock-in period.

The portfolio had a coupon of 5.50 per cent per annum as at August 2026, with a minimum investment of $350,000.

Clients will hold the underlying securities directly in their own names and can access portfolio reporting through Mayberry’s client portal and mobile application.

Damian Whylie, general manager of asset management at Mayberry, said the product was developed to address the challenge of managing short-term cash that needs to remain accessible.

“Mayberry GO was built for a very specific problem that almost every institution and household faces – short-dated Jamaican-dollar cash that has to stay accessible, but shouldn’t sit idle while it waits to be used,” Whylie said.

“What we shared this morning is a conservative, transparent way to keep that liquidity working, backed by central-bank credit quality and with no lock-in period.”

Whylie and Melicia Jones, vice-president of relationship management, presented the portfolio to clients, outlining its structure, positioning and potential role in broader liquidity strategies.

Jones said the discussions at the event extended beyond the new product to broader questions about portfolio construction and cash-flow planning.

“The conversations we had this morning went well beyond a single product,” she said. “Our clients want to understand how each layer of their portfolio is working for them, and Mayberry GO gives us a clear, well-documented way to address the liquid, short-term portion of that conversation, while our wider Asset Management and Treasury teams support everything else.”

The Beyond the Portfolio series is part of Mayberry’s client-engagement programme, which provides clients with direct access to executives and specialists outside the usual transactional environment.

Mayberry CEO Patrick Bataille said the initiative was intended to foster an ongoing dialogue with clients.

“Events like this morning’s breakfast reflect how we think about the client relationship at Mayberry – it is not just about the next transaction, it is about an ongoing conversation,” Bataille said.

“The launch of Mayberry GO is a good example of that. It is a direct response to what our clients have told us they need, and I am pleased with the quality of engagement we saw from clients this morning.”

Mayberry GO is now available to eligible institutional and individual clients. Potential investors are being encouraged to consult a relationship manager or investment adviser to determine whether the portfolio is suitable for their liquidity needs and to review the applicable terms and disclosures before investing.