Somerton mourns community stalwart ‘Revolino’ McPherson

WESTERN BUREAU:

Somerton in St James is mourning the loss of John ‘Revolino’ McPherson, who has been the driving force behind sports and social activities in the rural community for almost five decades.

McPherson, who once served as a sports officer aligned to the Social Development Commission in the western parish, was perhaps as influential as another community icon, James ‘Jimmy Cliff’ Chambers, as while Cliff, who died 11 months ago, pumped in resources, McPherson did the heavy lifting on the ground to ensure the community stayed alive and vibrant.

Outside of his strong record in social activism, McPherson was also a strong voice for the community on all matters impacting the residents.

“Revo dedicated much of his life to helping young people in our community and surrounding communities find purpose, discipline, belonging, and hope through sports, especially football,” said Veneice Cooke, who grew up watching him transforming the community.

“He understood that football was more than a game. For many young people, it was an opportunity to be a part of something positive, to develop confidence and discipline,” she added.

In the 1980s, when football in St James primarily revolved around Montego Bay, McPherson emerged as an influential voice for the rural communities, demanding a fair share of the attention for them. To prove his point, he created a team in Somerton, which went on to win the St James Division One league.

While he had a stint representing Flankers’ Fogo United in the St James domestic league, his heart and soul remained in Somerton, where he was the driving force behind their football and netball. In fact, he was the man who ensure that the Oneness Oval Sports Complex, which was given to the community by Jimmy Cliff, was always fully functional.

Outpouring of respect

In the 1990s, McPherson was the driving force behind the popular Somerton Corner Football League, which was the gold standard for community football in St James at that time, attracting the best players in the parish, including several national players. It was the first corner league, which had games being played under makeshift floodlights.

McPherson’s death sparked an outpouring of respect on social media, amid condolences to his family, including his brother, Gilbert ‘Gi Gi’ McPherson, a former standout goalkeeper for Cornwall College in the 1970s, and who went on to light up the collegiate circuit in the United States.

“Losing Revo at this time is a hard pill to swallow, he has given so much to our community, and being a relatively young man, we knew he had much more to give,” said Sandra Dewar, an integral part of the overseas Somerton community, which is behind the annual Somerton Day.

“Over the years, we have work closely with Revo as he was a driving force behind all the activities to uplift the community. He was truly a stalwart, and he will be missed,” said Dewar.

As the full impact of McPherson’s passing settles over Somerton, residents agree that his legacy will live on.

“Revo was a champion for his community. He was never afraid to speak up for improvement to Somerton, for better infrastructure, and for basic amenities and services that every citizen deserves,” said Cooke.

McPherson’s joins a list of outstanding sporting figures in St James who have died in recent months. That list includes former St James FA president Samuel ‘Sonny’ Vassell, topflight referee Michael ‘Bunny’ Marshall, and sporting legend Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Reid.

adrian.frater@gleanerjm.com