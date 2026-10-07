Falmouth Hospital to benefit from $21m Island Challenge fundraiser

The paediatric and neonatal unit at Falmouth Public General Hospital is set to receive critical medical equipment following the successful completion of the Sandals Foundation Island Challenge, which raised its target of £100,000 ($21 million).

The four-day endurance fundraising event concluded on Monday at Clifton Mount in the Blue Mountain range, with some 30 participants from the United Kingdom and 16 local challengers completing a series of activities across the island in support of neonatal and paediatric healthcare services.

The funds will be used to provide the hospital with critical neonatal and paediatric equipment, including incubators and beds, helping to strengthen care for some of Jamaica’s youngest and most vulnerable patients.

The challenge saw participants complete a 10-kilometre run from St Mary to St Ann, a five-kilometre kayak through the White River Fish Sanctuary, a climb of Dunn’s River Falls, and a three-hour trek and tree-planting activity in the Bogue 2 Forest Reserve. On the third day, participants completed a 21-kilometre half-marathon from Falmouth to Chukka Good Hope before ending the challenge with a hike through the Blue Mountain range.

Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation Heidi Clarke said the event provided a unique opportunity to showcase Jamaica’s beauty and culture while supporting an important cause.

“This has been a unique opportunity to showcase Jamaica and connect visitors – to its beauty, culture, food and communities. I am incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve. Our challengers were committed to pushing their bodies to the limit, all for an incredible cause.”

“For us,” Clarke continued, “It’s all about providing life-saving equipment to our hospital and equipping our heroes – the doctors and nurses who work hard every day to save lives and to give our children a healthy start.”

Karl Thompson, managing director of Unique Vacations (UK) Ltd, said the success of the Island Challenge was made possible through the support of local and international partners.

“A huge thanks to everyone who made this possible. We came as a team, and we’ll leave as a team, representing every individual, corporate, and travel partner who believes in the mission and the cause.”

The Falmouth Public General Hospital, which lost its roof during Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, is expected to benefit from the new equipment as it continues to rebuild and expand services.