Constable granted $1 million bail in shooting death of sister’s neighbour

A police constable accused of shooting and killing his sister’s neighbour during a domestic dispute in St James last year, was on Wednesday granted $1 million bail in the St James Parish Court.

Constable Randy Campbell, 37, is facing murder and shooting charges in connection with the April 29, 2025, shooting death of the neighbour, identified only as Kyron, and the injury of another man.

The prosecution alleges that Campbell intervened in a dispute between his sister and Kyron over the flow of water on their adjoining properties.

According to the allegations, Kyron confronted Campbell during the dispute before being joined by a friend, who attempted to photograph the licence plate of Campbell’s vehicle, which was parked nearby.

The prosecution further alleges that Campbell became enraged, drew his firearm and shot Kyron, who later succumbed to his injuries. Campbell is also accused of shooting the other man.

However, the court was told that Campbell, in a written statement given shortly after the incident, claimed that the two men had attacked him.

It was also revealed that the confrontation took place in the yard of Campbell’s sister.

Campbell, who is represented by King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie, was granted bail with strict reporting conditions.

He is to return to the St James Parish Court on April 29, 2027.

- Tanesha Mundle

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