Corporate Hands | Tru-Juice 5K raises record $9.2million for Linstead Public Hospital

Peter McConnell (third right), managing director, Trade Winds Citrus Limited, and Lauren Mahfood (second right), marketing manager, Trade Winds Citrus Limited, join members of the Linstead Public Hospital and St Catherine Health Services teams following the handover of a record $9.2 million raised through the 2026 Tru-Juice 5K Run/Walk. Sharing in the moment are (from left) Loraine English-Prendergast, operations manager, Linstead Public Hospital; Camile Wallen-Panton, CEO, Linstead Public Hospital; Dr Dacia Thomas, senior medical officer (acting), Linstead Public Hospital; and Abdon Campbell, parish manager, St Catherine Health Services. Photo - Contributed