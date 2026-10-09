Sangster airport passengers urged to plan ahead amid road works and possible delays

Passengers, staff and other airport users are being encouraged by MBJ Airports Limited, operator of Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, to plan for additional time for their journeys to the airport, as ongoing road works along the western and eastern roadway corridors may cause delays.

MBJ issued the notice on Friday.

“While these road improvements are under way, we recommend that passengers allow additional travel time to ensure they arrive prepared and on time for their flight,” said Manager of Commercial Business Development and Marketing at MBJ, Sharon Hislop-Holt.

“This is the simplest way to help support a smooth check-in experience and avoid unnecessary delays. We thank the travelling public for their patience while this work is being completed by the respective entities and authorities.”

In addition to allowing extra travel time, passengers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline and arrive within the check-in times recommended by their carrier.

Hotels, tour operators, transport providers and others who move passengers to and from the airport are also being asked to adjust passenger pick-up and transfer times accordingly.

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