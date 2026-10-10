News October 10 2026

Gov't officials, journalists pay last respect to Balford Henry

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  • President of the Senate Tom Tavares Finson signs the condolence book for late veteran journalist Balford Henry President of the Senate Tom Tavares Finson signs the condolence book for late veteran journalist Balford Henry. Photo - Antoine Lodge
  • President of the Senate Tom Tavares Finson signs the condolence book for late veteran journalist Balford Henry President of the Senate Tom Tavares Finson signs the condolence book for late veteran journalist Balford Henry. Photo - Antoine Lodge
  • Kimone Francis (left), vice president of the Press Association of Jamaica, and Taneisha Mundle, senior journalist at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, view the body of late veteran journalist Balford Henry before the start of his funeral ceremony at the Kimone Francis (left), vice president of the Press Association of Jamaica, and Taneisha Mundle, senior journalist at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, view the body of late veteran journalist Balford Henry before the start of his funeral ceremony at the Kencot Christian Fellowship Church in St Andrew on Saturday. Photo - Antoine Lodge
  • State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce Delano Franklin consoles Shai-Ann Henry, daughter of late veteran journalist Balford Henry, before the start of the funeral service on Saturday. State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce Delano Franklin consoles Shai-Ann Henry, daughter of late veteran journalist Balford Henry, before the start of the funeral service on Saturday. Photo - Antoine Lodge

Government officials joined members of the media fraternity on Saturday for the funeral service of late veteran journalist Balford Henry.

The service was held at the Kencot Christian Fellowship Church in St Andrew.

Among those present were Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia Grange, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, President of the Senate Tom Tavares Finson, and Government Member of Parliament Duane Smith.

Henry's colleagues, Kimone Francis, vice president of the Press Association of Jamaica, and Taneisha Mundle, a senior journalist at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, were also present along Claudia Henry, the widow of the late journalist, and his daughter, Shai-Ann.

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