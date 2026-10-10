Gov't officials, journalists pay last respect to Balford Henry

Government officials joined members of the media fraternity on Saturday for the funeral service of late veteran journalist Balford Henry.

The service was held at the Kencot Christian Fellowship Church in St Andrew.

Among those present were Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia Grange, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, President of the Senate Tom Tavares Finson, and Government Member of Parliament Duane Smith.

Henry's colleagues, Kimone Francis, vice president of the Press Association of Jamaica, and Taneisha Mundle, a senior journalist at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, were also present along Claudia Henry, the widow of the late journalist, and his daughter, Shai-Ann.

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