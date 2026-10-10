Portugal suspends Ronaldo, initiates disciplinary proceedings after walkout

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese Football Federation has suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for walking out on the team and has initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.

The case has been referred to its disciplinary investigation committee.

The findings will remain confidential until the committee reaches its conclusions, the federation said in a statement Saturday.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo left the Portugal camp during the international window in a dispute with new coach Jorge Jesus over his lack of playing time in the Nations League.

In the three games Ronaldo was either an unused substitute or absent, Portugal won, and his replacement Gonçalo Ramos seized his chance by scoring three goals.

Ronaldo was involved only in Portugal’s opening Nations League game, where he was replaced by Ramos in a 1-0 win over Wales.

He left the squad after watching the second game from the substitutes’ bench — a 2-1 win in Norway — and Portugal showed no ill effects from his departure with wins over Denmark and Norway to book a quarterfinal spot.

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