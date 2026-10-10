Simon now a Category 4 hurricane, barrels towards Mexico

MIAMI (AP) – Simon has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it barrels toward Mexico’s coast.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said early Saturday that Simon’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 150 miles per hour.

A storm of that strength or greater is considered a major hurricane.

Simon could bring as much as ten to 20 inches of rainfall over parts of south western Mexico, with some areas receiving up to 30 inches, the NHC said.

The bulletin also urged residents to take immediate action to prepare, saying the hurricane will make landfall early Sunday, but tropical storm-strength winds could arrive much sooner.

“This rainfall will produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain,” the NHC said.

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